Ellis – “Saturn Return”

The Ontario musician Linnea Siggelkow, who records as Ellis, released an impressive debut EP called The Fuzz. Since then, she’s signed to Fat Possum and gotten ready to unleash her first full-length Born Again. That album comes out next week, and everything we’ve heard from it suggests that Ellis is getting ready to level up big-time, taking her expressive dream-pop into new realms. We’ve already posted the early songs “Fall Apart,” “Embarrassing,” and “March 13.” Today, she shares another one.

The new Ellis song is called “Saturn Return.” It starts out hushed and gauzy before slowly building into something thicker and heavier. By the time it’s over, the spiraling shoegaze guitars and guttural bass-churns have arrived, and the song has become a proper rocker. Lyrically, Ellis imagines a time when things will be nebulously better: “I will look into the mirror, and I will not be ashamed/ Turn my face up to the sky, and I will not be afraid.”

In director Michael Pugacewicz’s video, three different actors play Ellis — all of them dreaming of this impossible better time in the future. Behind Ellis, space unfolds. Watch it below.

Born Again is out 4/3 via Fat Possum.