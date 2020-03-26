Craig Finn – “All These Perfect Crosses”

For Record Store Day, which has been postponed from April to June thanks to the pandemic, the Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn is releasing All These Perfect Crosses, a 2xLP collection of outtakes from the sessions for his solo albums Faith In The Future, We All Want The Same Things, and I Need A New War. This is what Finn had to say about it prior to the whole pandemic thing:

Now that I’m back from London, I wanted to tell you about my new release! All These Perfect Crosses is a 2xLP set out April 18 for Record Store Day, courtesy of the amazing people at Partisan Records. The songs largely come from the sessions that made up my last three records, but it’s also got a few demos and acoustic versions. All of this music was lovingly produced by Josh Kaufman, and a great deal of it was recorded by the awesome Dan Goodwin. (The demos and acoustic tracks were recorded by Josh). These are songs I really love, they often just didn’t fit the theme or the flow of the record they were recorded for. Thus, I’m thrilled to be putting these together and putting them out in the world on vinyl. I wrote liner notes about each of the tracks, and the whole package is really cool. Artwork by Vance Wellenstein. I can’t wait for you to hear it.

The first track he’s sharing from the collection is the title track, an affecting piano ballad that you can hear below.

In other Finn news, AMC picked up National Anthem, the new musical dramedy TV series he’s scoring. T. Bone Burnett is overseeing the music for the show, described as “the tragically funny story of a middle-class midwestern family tumbling down the ladder of American society, periodically bursting into song as they catch themselves.” Contagion screenwriter Scott Z. Burns and Breaking Bad’s Mark Johnson are also involved.

A crazy time to be sharing good news: @AMC_TV picked up National Anthem, a musical dramedy that I’ve been working on with Scott Z. Burns, T Bone Burnett, & Mark Johnson. I’ll be writing words & music for the show. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. Stay Positive.https://t.co/xwU3LUJXrq pic.twitter.com/tWAR5HY2o9 — Craig Finn (@steadycraig) March 24, 2020

TRACKLIST:

DISC ONE

01 “All These Perfect Crosses”

02 “It’s Never Been A Fair Fight”

03 “Ram In The Thicket”

04 “Wild Animals”

05 “Calvary Court (Full Band)”

06 “God In Chicago (Horn Version)”

07 “Eventually I Made It To Sioux City”

08 “They Know Where I Live”

09 “Sometimes She Doesn’t Call Back”

10 “Screenwriter’s School”

DISC TWO

01 “Three Drinks”

02 “Extras”

03 “Calvary Court (Piano Version)”

04 “Rescue Blues (Demo)”

05 “Tangletown (Demo)”

06 “Plattsburgh (Acoustic)”

07 “It’s Never Been A Fair Fight (Acoustic)”

08 “Magic Marker (Acoustic)”

09 “Blankets (Acoustic)”

10 “Grant At Galena (Acoustic)”

All These Perfect Crosses is out 6/20 via Partisan Records.