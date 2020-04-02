YNW Melly Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Jail, Filing Motion For Restricted Release

YNW Melly has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in Broward County Jail. The rapper is currently awaiting trial there for a double murder charge that he pleaded not guilty to in March 2019. On his official Instagram account, it says that he will be filing a motion for a restricted release in light of the prison system’s incapacity to deal with the virus.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison earlier today after a judge ruled that his asthma put him at risk for exposure to COVID-19.

Other high-profile prisoners are also attempting to get themselves released due to the pandemic. A judge denied a motion to release R. Kelly earlier this week.