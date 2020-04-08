Fiona Prine Shares Statement On The Death Of John Prine From COVID-19

Since John Prine’s death yesterday, there has been an outpouring of support and remembrances and covers of the legendary songwriter. His wife Fiona, who kept us in the loop about his health status since he had was hospitalized last month (and was diagnosed with COVID-19 herself), has just shared a statement on his passing.

“I sat with John – who was deeply sedated- in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time – and to so many other families across the world.”

Read her full statement below.

Our beloved John died yesterday evening at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville TN. We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time. John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter in law Fanny, and by our grandchildren. John contracted Covid-19 and in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body. I sat with John – who was deeply sedated- in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity. My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time – and to so many other families across the world.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends, and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share. In lieu of flowers or gifts at this time we would ask that a donation be made to one of the following non profits: thistlefarms.org

roomintheinn.org

nashvillerescuemission.org

Bruce Springsteen and Bonnie Raitt also shared statements:

Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020