Watch The Killers Debut “Blowback” And Cover Tom Petty On CBS This Morning

The Killers have been busy. Yesterday, they shared “Fire In Bone,” the second official single from their delayed new album Imploding The Mirage. That same day, they debuted a new song called “Dying Breed” and previewed a 30-second clip of another, “My Own Soul’s Warning,” on Instagram Live. And now they’re giving us yet another new song.

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. were on CBS This Morning today for the show’s recurring Saturday Sessions segment. They took the opportunity to debut an unreleased track from the new album called “Blowback,” with Flowers on piano and Ronnie on guitar, seemingly filming once again from Flowers’ house in Utah. And while they were they, they also performed lead single “Caution” and covered Tom Petty’s “The Waiting.” Watch their performances below.