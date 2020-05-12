Future Wisely Retitles New Album Out Friday

Surprise! Future’s latest album is out this Friday. In an XXL interview last month, our man Nayvadius said the project would be called Life Is Good, after the smash Drake collaboration that parked itself at #2 for many weeks. He elaborated, “It’s about life and being good and just enjoying life.”

Turns out the album is actually called High Off Life. Maybe, as with the forthcoming Sam Smith album formerly known as To Die For, somebody decided the title Life Is Good will not play during a global pandemic. High Off Life gets the same idea across without sounding quite so tone-deaf to this historical moment, so that’s nice at least.

A press release indicates that besides Drake, the as-yet-unrevealed tracklist includes features from Travis Scott, DaBaby, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Presumably “Tycoon,” the new song Future dropped in March, is on there too, but that’s not confirmed as of now. The album is executive produced by DJ Esco, Future’s tour DJ.

High Off Life will be Future’s first album since early 2019’s Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd, though since then he’s released an EP called Save Me. He may be well beyond his peak, but the man remains prolific.

High Off Life is out 5/15 on Epic.