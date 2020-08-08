Watch The Weeknd Debut New Music, Perform With Doja Cat In Virtual TikTok Concert

The Weeknd played a virtual concert on TikTok last night. The singer’s avatar performed several songs accompanied by trippy 3D visual effects in “The Weeknd Experience,” an interactive augmented reality livestream billed as the platform’s “first-ever in-app cross reality experience.” During “In Your Eyes,” a digital avatar of Doja Cat joined the party to perform her verse from the remix. And the Weeknd also took the opportunity to debut some new music, playing a minute-long preview of an unreleased song midway through the show. Watch below; the new track is at the 7:03 mark and “In Your Eyes” starts at 13:06.