G Perico – “Toolie” (Prod. Girl Talk)

In recent years, Girl Talk, once the king of the frantic mash-up party, has worked to become more of a straight-up rap producer. He’s made beats for people like Freeway and Don Q and Young Nudy, and now Girl Talk has linked up with G Perico, the hard-chirping ’90s-style South Central Los Angeles rapper.

Perico released the mixtape Ten-Eight last year, and he recently turned up in what I guess you’d have to call an acting role on the Terrace Martin/Kamasi Washington/Denzel Curry/Daylyt protest song “PIG FEET.” On the Girl Talk-produced “Toolie,” Perico is very much in his element. Girl Talk’s beat is a tense, precise West Coast rap track, and Perico uses it to talk tense, precise West Coast rap shit. If I wasn’t telling you it was a Girl Talk beat right now, you’d have no way of knowing.

In director Macksimo’s “Toolie” video, Perico leads a whole envoy of bicycles through the Los Angeles streets. Girl Talk does not appear. Check it out below.

“Toolie” is out now on the streaming platforms.