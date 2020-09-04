There is something hilariously and almost delightfully un-punk about Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong releasing an Amazon exclusive on a Bandcamp Day. Presumably, Armstrong had nothing to do with this particular bit of timing. It’s still funny. But then, I’m writing a blog post about Armstrong’s Amazon song, and you’re reading it, so maybe we’re both part of the problem.

Armstrong has been covering a lot of other people’s songs in quarantine, including Tommy James And The Shondells’ “I Think We’re Alone Now,” the Bangles’ “Manic Monday,” and the Adam Schlesinger soundtrack joint “That Thing You Do!” For Amazon, Armstrong has recorded his own version of Wreckless Eric’s punk-adjacent 1977 power-pop classic “Whole Wide World” — a song that will pretty much always sound great, in any context.

Billie Joe has done exactly what you’d expect with “Whole Wide World,” starting it off crips and tense and strummy before launching into an arena-punk stomp. Pitchfork reports that Wreckless Eric himself loves Armstrong’s version and that he calls it “the most punk rock version ever!” That’s probably not true, but it’s a pretty good version regardless. Hear Armstrong’s take on the song and the Wreckless Eric original below.