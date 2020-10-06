Anderson .Paak – “Jewelz”

Since quarantine began, Anderson .Paak has stayed productive. He’s played a funk troll in Trolls World Tour. He’s appeared on tracks from Nas, Busta Rhymes, and Big Sean. And he’s released a couple of his own singles: The Juneteenth protest song “Lockdown,” the Rick Ross collab “Cut Em In.” Today, he’s shared another one.

.Paak’s new single is called “Jewelz,” and it finds the man teaming up with yet another legend. Timbaland, one of the greatest rap and R&B producers who has ever drawn breath on this planet, co-produced “Jewelz” with contemporary rap journeymen the Breed and Shucati. The final song is a sunny, good-natured high-stepping funk-rap track that features .Paak sing-rapping in a sped-up squeak and doing a fake British accent.

Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music today, .Paak says that Timbaland chopped up the guitar sample on “Jewelz” and then immediately went and took a nap. Listen to the song below.