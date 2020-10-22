Rico Nasty – “Don’t Like Me” (Feat. Don Toliver & Gucci Mane)

Rico Nasty is building toward the release of her official debut album Nightmare Vacation sometime soon. Since announcing the project, she’s released “iPhone,” produced by Dylan Brady of prior Rico collaborators 100 Gecs, and “Own It,” which was paired with a visually stunning video.

Now, on the new single “Don’t Like Me,” she aligns with trap legend Gucci Mane and Don Toliver, a Travis Scott lieutenant who’s currently enjoying the biggest hit of his life with Internet Money’s “Lemonade.” This one’s a woozy computerized banger that blurs the line between rap and experimental pop. “These bitches don’t like me,” claims Rico, but I dunno, seems like more and more people are jumping on her bandwagon?

Hear “Don’t Like Me” below.

Nightmare Vacation will be out eventually via Atlantic.