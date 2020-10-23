Jennifer Aniston To America: “It’s Not Funny To Vote For Kanye”

As you may have heard, America is having a presidential election 11 days from now. You might also have heard that Kanye West, the fashion designer and occasional rap artist, is running. He isn’t on the ballot in many states, and it’s unclear whether this is more of a megalomaniacal ego quest or an attempt to siphon votes away from Joe Biden, but he’s been enthusiastically campaigning online, urging his social media followers to write him in wherever he’s not listed.

Jennifer Aniston is concerned. When last we checked in on the Hollywood star, she was claiming not to have bitten Beyoncé at a party. Now she’s weighing in on politics. At the end of an Instagram post today about the importance of voting, Aniston tacked on this postscript: “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.” Real Friends, how many of us!

Check out Aniston’s post below.