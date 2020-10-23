Jennifer Aniston To America: “It’s Not Funny To Vote For Kanye”

As you may have heard, America is having a presidential election 11 days from now. You might also have heard that Kanye West, the fashion designer and occasional rap artist, is running. He isn’t on the ballot in many states, and it’s unclear whether this is more of a megalomaniacal ego quest or an attempt to siphon votes away from Joe Biden, but he’s been enthusiastically campaigning online, urging his social media followers to write him in wherever he’s not listed.
Jennifer Aniston is concerned. When last we checked in on the Hollywood star, she was claiming not to have bitten Beyoncé at a party. Now she’s weighing in on politics. At the end of an Instagram post today about the importance of voting, Aniston tacked on this postscript: “It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.” Real Friends, how many of us!
Check out Aniston’s post below.
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼