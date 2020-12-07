Watch An All-Star Punk/Metal Band Play A Medley Of Brian Eno Songs

In 1974, shortly after he left Roxy Music, Brian Eno released his first-ever solo album Here Come The Warm Jets. At that point, Eno wasn’t the ambient pioneer that he would later become. Instead, he was an arty glam rocker pushing at the boundaries of his genre, figuring out new ways to put together sticky rock songs. Today, the great Two Minutes To Late Night series pays tribute with a great metal/punk salute to a couple of Warm Jets classics.

Two Minutes To Late Night is a regular quarantine delight. Every week, the comedian Jordan Olds puts together a lineup of metal and punk heavy hitters, and they cover a classic song. (In the past few weeks, we’ve gotten joints from Thin Lizzy, Annie Lennox, and Samhain.) Today, for the longest-ever Two Minutes To Late Night cover, Olds — playing, as always, in his guise as Gwarsenio Hall — leads a new band through a medley of “Needle In The Camel’s Eye,” “Here Come The Warm Jets,” and “Baby’s On Fire.”

Where both of those Eno originals are woozy and oblique, the Two Minutes to Late Night crew has turned them into triumphant anthems. Anthony Green, leader of post-hardcore alt-rockers Circa Survive, sings lead. Olds, Deafheaven’s Shiv Mehra, and Cave-In/Mutoid Man leader Stephen Brodsky play guitar. Minus The Bear’s Cory Murchy plays bass. Mike Law, from the Brodsky side project New Idea Society, plays keyboard. And that’s not all!

On Here Come The Warm Jets, Eno had two drummers, Roxy Music’s Paul Thompson and Hawkwind’s Simon King. For the cover, Two Minutes To Late Night also has two drummers: Ben Koller, of All Pigs Must Die, and Santos Montano, of Old Man Gloom. (Brodsky is in Mutoid Man with Koller and Old Man Gloom with Montano. And for the video it sure looks like Brodsky played in the same room as Monanto and Law, which is not something we often see in these videos.) Also involved: “Unnamed Saxophone Mutant of Mutant Scum.” Mutant Scum are a Brooklyn metal band supposedly made up of underground-dwelling creatures. It’s nice that they like Eno down there, too!

The cover is a lot of fun. Watch it and hear the Eno originals below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.