Watch The Distillers’ Brody Dalle Join Members Of My Chemical Romance, Thursday, & Soul Glo For Punk Rock Annie Lennox Cover

In its past few episodes, the great weekly video series Two Minutes To Late Night has enlisted metal all-stars for salutes to ’70s rockers Journey and Thin Lizzy and their respective deep cuts. But for its latest installment, Jordan Olds’ consistently great series has gone a completely different direction. This time around, we get a whole bunch of great punk rock musicians paying tribute to Annie Lennox’s bright, jaunty 1992 pop hit “Walking On Broken Glass.”

Brody Dalle, whose band the Distillers got back together pretty recently, shares lead vocals on the “Walking On Broken Glass” cover with Murder By Death frontman Adam Turla. Turla dresses up in a powdered-wig courtier outfit, presumably in reference to the “Walking On Broken Glass” video. (Sophie Muller’s video was itself a reference to the 1988 Dangerous Liaisons movie. That means Turla is doing his version of both John Malkovitch, from Dangerous Liaisons, and Hugh Laurie, from the Annie Lennox video. Tall order!) In his Gwarsenio Hall guise, Jordan Olds also hits some of those Annie Lennox high notes himself.

For the cover, Olds has put together a seriously great punk band. Frank Iero, whose band My Chemical Romance also recently reunited, plays guitar. Tucker Rule, from Thursday and also from Iero’s recent solo side project, plays drums. And GG Guerra, whose band Soul Glo just released the great Songs To Yeet At The Sun EP, plays bass. As it turns out, the string riff from “Walking On Broken Glass” sounds pretty great on distorted guitars. Watch the Two Minutes To Late Night cover and the original Annie Lennox video below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.