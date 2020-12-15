When Lana Del Rey performed on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, the show’s Twitter account claimed that it was her first American TV performance in nine years. Could that actually be right? If it’s true, that means it was her first time on television since her Saturday Night Live performance, in January of 2012, caused the world’s dumbest controversy. I can’t think of anything else since then! So that means last night’s performance was a sort of grand return.

Of course, TV performances during the pandemic are different. Artists aren’t visiting TV studios and singing for the show’s live audiences Instead, artists are getting to control the ways that they’re presented. Last night, when Del Rey performed her recent single “Let Me Love You Like A Woman,” she steeped the performance in her own sense of glamor.

On the show, Del Rey sang in an artfully lit old bar, with her band and backup singers arrayed around her. She had a black catsuit and an old microphone, and the whole thing had a dreamy atmospheric gauze to it. I don’t know whether Del Rey sang live or not. Honestly, it doesn’t really matter. She made it special. Watch it below.

“Let Me Love You Like A Woman,” comes from Del Rey’s forthcoming LP Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which is apparently coming next year. In the meantime, Del Rey has said that she’s made “a digital record of American standards and classics for Christmas.” She’s shared her version of George Gershwin’s “Summertime,” but we still don’t know when that standards album will arrive or, indeed, anything else about it.