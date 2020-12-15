On Friday, Taylor Swift released evermore, her second surprise album of 2020. Taylor Swift hasn’t really needed to do much to promote evermore or its predecessor folklore, since new Taylor Swift is automatically about the biggest thing that can happen in the music business. But Swift has still been doing a few limited media hits around the album’s release. Last night, for instance, Swift was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She didn’t perform, but she gave an interview.

Swift turned 31 on Sunday, which means that she spoke to Kimmel the day after her birthday, claiming that she wasn’t hungover and giving some good hangover-prevention advice. She also talked a bit about recording the albums with the National’s Aaron Dessner and his usual stable of collaborators, her new Disney+ concert film, and her recent sit-down with Paul McCartney. (Kimmel asked Swift if she’s worried about potentially “killing a Beatle.”)

During the interview, Swift said that she wrote the second verse of “coney island,” the evermore track that she recorded with the National, in imitation of National singer Matt Berninger’s writing style, which is pretty funny to think about. She also talked about how often she’s been using the word “fuck” in her music lately; Kimmel showed her a whole chart of cusswords on Swift albums.

In the newsiest bit of the interview, Swift addressed a persistent fan rumor that she’s got a third album called woodvale ready to come out. The word appeared faintly in some of the promo art for folklore, and some fans have taken it as the kind of clue that Swift likes threading through her presentation. Swift clarified that this was not a clue; merely a mistake. She says that woodvale was a code-name title for folklore and that they’d forgotten to take it off of some album-cover mock-ups. It’s probably a better title that folklore! But yeah, no there’s third Taylor Swift quarantine album on the way. We can relax. Watch the interview below.

evermore is out now on Republic.