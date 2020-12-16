Hear Sad13 Sing “Goodbye Earl” Over “All The Small Things”

Sad13, the Speedy Ortiz leader who is also sometimes known as Sadie Dupuis, seems to be one of the few people on the planet still capable of using Twitter for fun, rather than for sweaty self-validation, passive-aggressive sniping, or constant doomsaying. We could all take a lesson! Dupuis released the Sad13 album Haunted Painting a few months ago, and she’s also been doing a bunch of other extra stuff: A Spring Silver/Bartees Strange collab, a new holiday song, a Cloud Nothings cover. Dupuis also recorded a version of Cake’s “Commissioning A Symphony In C” for our very own Save Stereogum: An ’00s Covers Comp. And now, she’s done the very important work of mashing “Goodbye Earl” up with “All The Small Things.”

Last night, Dupuis got very productive after learning that the Chicks’ “Goodbye Earl” was a cover. It’s true! “Goodbye Earl” was a huge hit when the trio then known as the Dixie Chicks recorded it for the 1999 album Fly, but a Texan band called Sons Of The Desert recorded the first version of the song sometime in the late ’90s. Naturally, this realization led Dupuis to sing “Goodbye Earl” over the karaoke instrumental version of Blink-182’s”All The Small Things,” another overwhelmingly catchy Y2K-era smash. The two songs fit together quite nicely! And Dupuis belts the hell out of “Goodbye Earl,” too! Listen below.

alright i DID have a valid work-ish related reason to record a karaoke vocal to "goodbye earl" but i did NOT have a valid excuse to do this with it. i will accept $2 venmo https://t.co/GgJ3IaEdLG — speedy ortiz ÷ haunted painting (@sad13) December 16, 2020

But oh shit, that’s not all. Dupuis also took the audio of Tom Cruise freaking out at crew members on the Mission: Impossible 7 set, and she put it over Blur’s Parklife.” Behold:

tom cruise is in the UK filming MI:7 while i am personally still at home after 9 months doing the most significant work of my career https://t.co/5nPhmcwyJt — speedy ortiz ÷ haunted painting (@sad13) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, I spent my online evening watching half an episode of Industry and reading three different articles about Jeffrey Toobin. Dupuis used her time more wisely than I did.