Jeff Rosenstock – “Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand”

In the months following his latest epic surprise album No Dream — one of 2020’s absolute best — pop-punk powerhouse Jeff Rosenstock has been trickling out new material to a Bandcamp clearinghouse known as 2020 DUMP. That collection expanded Wednesday with “Caring,” a duet with his old pal Laura Stevenson, which seemed likely to be Rosenstock’s final dump of 2020. But he managed to get one more track online last night before the ball dropped.

“Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand” is a fuzzed-out pop throwback, something like Rosenstock’s take on the Jesus And Mary Chain. It’s a wistful ballad that scales back Rosenstock’s usual vigor in favor of soft-focus melancholia, seemingly focused on a childhood friend. “When it’s time to go to bed/ I know I don’t have to feel alone/ ‘Cause you’ll be waiting for me in my dreams,” he sings. “Speaking in a secret stupid language/ No one else can understand/ Setting off illegal fireworks and/ Hiding bottles in the sand.” On Bandcamp, it’s dedicated, “For MF Doom. For Toots.”

Listen below.