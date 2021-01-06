SAG Awards “Extremely Disappointed” After Grammys Rescheduled For Same Date

There’s another chapter in the Recording Academy’s goal to seemingly piss off everyone about the Grammys this year, from the Weeknd to a bunch of children’s album nominees. Yesterday, the Academy announced that the Grammys were postponed until March. The date they landed on was 3/14, the same day that the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to take place.

SAG-AFTRA, the organization that puts on the awards, issued a statement saying that they were “extremely disappointed” in the conflicting dates. “We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows,” the statement read, per Variety. “We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

The SAG Awards are traditionally held in January, but with the timetable for the Academy Awards being pushed back to April this year, the rest of the movie-related awards shows adjusted their schedule last summer.

The SAG Awards and the Grammys were also in conflict last year, as well. For the 2020 awards season, the SAG Awards were originally scheduled for 1/26; when the Grammys announced their show for the same date, SAG-AFTRA moved their awards show up a week.

No one has adjusted their 2021 dates this time around just yet.