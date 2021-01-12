Polyvinyl Pulling Beach Slang’s Music In Response To Abuse Allegations

Detailed allegations of emotional abuse by Beach Slang frontman James Alex began circulating this month, spearheaded by the band’s former manager Charlie Lowe. Monday, a statement attributed to Alex’s family revealed that in the wake of the allegations, the band had split up and Alex was in an inpatient treatment facility following a suicide attempt. Now Beach Slang’s former label, Polyvinyl Records, is severing ties with the band, including removing its music from sales and streaming platforms.

“Polyvinyl stands in solidarity with those who have come forward about their experiences with James Alex of Beach Slang,” the label writes in a statement to Billboard. “We have begun the process of discontinuing our involvement in the sale and distribution of Beach Slang and Quiet Slang releases. We have said it before and it bears repeating: Our company operates on the core principle that everyone deserves to be treated with fairness and respect. Active accountability builds safer and healthier communities.”

In a statement to Stereogum, Polyvinyl adds, “For the Beach Slang and Quiet Slang titles in our catalog, we have started the process of discontinuing the releases from physical distribution and begun to facilitate the transfer of rights on digital and streaming services back to the band.”

Beach Slang released two full-length albums and several EPs on Polyvinyl. The label also released an LP from Alex’s solo project Quiet Slang. Polyvinyl faced a similar situation in 2017, when it pulled PWR BTTM’s music after abuse allegations against a member of the band surfaced.

Oxford, UK-based Big Scary Monsters and Boston-based Bridge 9 also released Beach Slang albums. Stereogum has reached out to representatives from those labels to inquire about their plans regarding the Beach Slang catalog going forward.