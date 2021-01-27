Lost Horizons – “Marie” (Feat. Marissa Nadler)

Last year, Simon Raymond and Richie Thomas began rolling out their two-part sophomore album as Lost Horizons, In Quiet Moments. We’ve heard several tracks from each half along the way, including “Cordelia” with John Grant, “One For Regret” with Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin, “Every Beat That Passed” with Kavi Kwai, and a title track featuring Ural Thomas. Today, with In Quiet Moments‘ second half arriving in about a month, they’re back with another.

Lost Horizons’ latest is called “Marie” and it features Marissa Nadler, who also collaborated with them on their 2017 debut Ojalá. Here’s what Raymonde had to say about the track:

I don’t think there was ever a second I wasn’t going to find a song for Marissa to sing on the new LP. So much cool stuff came out of our last collaborations on Ojalá, indeed I think we ended up recording four songs from the original idea of doing one! Marissa is a really great & generous collaborator as she really throws herself in deep, and commits to it fully. That is a rare and beautiful gift and Richie and I appreciate it enormously. It was a beast of a track to mix I’ll be honest, and that had nothing to do with Marissa’s vocals, in fact they were a breeze to mix. But the initial music that Richie and I improvised in our basement studio in Brighton was a bit messy and we didn’t use a click or anything to keep tempo so fixing anything later was a lost cause, but it is such a cool piece that i loved creating (I think I put four maybe five bass parts on with my old trusty Fender VI string bass guitar!) that even when it’s kinda falling apart during that instrumental section near the end, I still love it. It probably sounds like it took half an hour to mix but the truth is it took weeks of starting it, scrapping it, starting over, scrapping it, etc. And yes, I fully intend to ask Marissa to contribute to our next one too.

Nadler added: “It was a dream to collaborate with Simon and Richie for Lost Horizons again. ‘Marie’ is an aquatic reverie about this title character entering different dimensions. Maybe we’re all feeling a little submerged, watching the time. This stream of consciousness song came from listening to the track that Simon sent, and birthed this hypnagogic hallucination of a story.” Check it out below.

Part 2 of In Quiet Moments is out 2/26 on Bella Union. Pre-order it here.