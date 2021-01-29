Hailey Whitters – “Glad To Be Here” (Feat. Brent Cobb)

Hailey Whitters – “Glad To Be Here” (Feat. Brent Cobb)

We named Hailey Whitters’ THE DREAM the best country album of 2020, and next month she’s releasing a deluxe edition of the album featuring some new tracks, titled LIVING THE DREAM. We’ve already heard two of those, “Fillin’ My Cup” (with Little Big Town) and “The Ride” (with Jordan Davis), and today she’s putting out another song with a featured guest, this time with Brent Cobb on a track called “Glad To Be Here.”

Here’s Whitters’ statement on the song:

Throughout the whirlwind release of THE DREAM, I kept catching myself sayin’, ‘I’m just glad to be here. I truly felt at peace with my process and was enjoying getting to see dreams come true that I had nearly given up on, believing they would ever happen. I went to go write a song about it, and realized Brent Cobb, Neil Medley, and Brent Rupard had already done it – and done it really well. I knew I couldn’t top it, so I recorded this one and asked my pal Brent to sing on it with me. He went out on a limb by asking me to open for his SUCKER FOR A GOOD TIME TOUR in the fall of 2019, and he’s also my favorite country singer-songwriter of this generation, so it was a high honor to have him singin’ on this one with me.

Listen below.

LIVING THE DREAM is out 2/26 via Pigasus Records / Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters.

