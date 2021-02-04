Thom Yorke Cancels US Tour Dates

In a message on his social accounts, Yorke announced today, “Sadly we must cancel our run of dates in the USA for Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. Refunds will be issued, please contact your ticket seller for details.” So that’s that. Those who missed out on the gig can console themselves with the smattering of new songs Yorke has trickled out in the year and a half since ANIMA, including the soundtrack cut “Daily Battles,” the live-debuted “Plasticine Figures,” a remix of Clark’s “Isolation Theme,” and a pair of low-key, high-profile collabs with Burial and Four Tet.

Now that it’s settled that Yorke won’t be touring this year, dare we dream that Radiohead have been working on a new album during the pandemic? Or maybe they could get started on one now? We’re coming up on five years since A Moon Shaped Pool, after all.