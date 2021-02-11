Young Drummer Boy & Drakeo The Ruler – “Quit Playin”

Drakeo The Ruler sounds tired. It’s not that Drakeo, the LA underground rap great, sounds uninspired. He doesn’t. It’s that Drakeo has really been bringing a sense of seen-it-all weariness to his raps lately. His voice has always been a muttery husk, but lately, he sounds even more like he’s got the weight of the world on him. It makes sense. He’s working a lot. Last year, Drakeo finally got out of jail after years of awaiting trial, and he quickly released his mixtape We Know The Truth. These days, Drakeo is getting ready to release another mixtape called The Truth Hurts, and he shared the new single “Too Icey” last week. There’s also a leak of a seemingly-genuine Drake collaboration floating around out there. And today, Drakeo has dropped another track.

On the new song “Quit Playin With Me,” Drakeo teams up with the Pomona, California rapper Young Drummer Boy. The song works as a showcase for just how influential Drakeo’s whole style is. Over a nagging loop of flute and piano, Drakeo and Young Drummer Boy both sound elegantly, compellingly bored. In the video, Drakeo looks vaguely annoyed by the fact there are strippers everywhere. Check it out below.

Drakeo’s also got a new video for the We Know The Truth track “For Real,” a collaboration with two other rappers who have clearly learned from him. One of them is Ketchy The Great, a member of Drakeo’s Stinc Team squad who recently got past his own legal issues. The other is OhGeesy, from the LA rap group Shoreline Mafia. In the Drakeo is surrounded by ladies and well-wishers, and there’s also a CGI car chase in there, but Drakeo looks vaguely annoyed at everything around him. Check it out below.

We Know The Truth is out now on Stinc Team.