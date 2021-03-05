Chance The Rapper – “The Heart & The Tongue”

Chance The Rapper is currently embroiled in a messy legal dispute with his former manager (Pat The Manager), but that seemingly won’t stop him from putting out new music. Today he’s releasing a new song called “The Heart & The Tongue,” which he started teasing a few days ago. Here are some lines from it: “My heart and tongue are fighting/ My mind is undecided/ It’s not like Trump and Biden/ It’s more like something private.”

Chance’s most recent album was 2019’s The Big Day. In December, he put out some new Christmas songs. He also scored a big hit last year with his Justin Bieber collab “Holy.”

“The Heart & The Tongue” arrives with a music video directed by Chance. Shot at the House Of Kicks film studio in Chicago, it’s his directorial debut. Watch it below.