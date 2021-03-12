Taylor Swift is in the process of rerecording all the old albums she made while signed to Big Machine Records in an attempt to reclaim her back catalog from Scooter Braun and the private equity firm he sold her masters to. First up will be a rerecording of her 2008 classic Fearless, and we’ve already gotten to the new version of “Love Story.”

By rerecording her albums, Swift is hoping to be able to license out the new versions of her songs instead of the original recordings, undercutting the investors who now own them. We first got to hear the rerecorded “Love Story” in a Match.com ad with Ryan Reynolds. And now we’re getting to hear another rerecorded track in the trailer for Dreamworks’ upcoming animated movie Spirit Untamed.

Spirit Untamed follows Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced), a girl who moves back to her father’s sleepy frontier town and finds a kindred spirit in a wild mustang named Spirit. Jake Gyllenhaal, Julianne Moore, Andre Braugher, and Walton Goggins also star. And the trailer, released today, features some of a new version of Swift’s 1989 hit “Wildest Dreams.” Watch and listen below.