In the ’00s, the Poughkeepsie trio Genghis Tron released two albums of frantic, experimental, synth-based art-metal, and then they broke up. Now, Genghis Tron are back together, but they’re a whole different band. Former frontman Mookie Singerman isn’t taking part in the new version of Genghis Tron, and his ex-bandmates Hamilton Jordan and Michael Sochynsky have instead recorded their new album Dream Weapon with new singer Tony Wolski, also of the Armed. For the first time ever, Genghis Tron also have a drummer now: Nick Yacyshyn, also of Sumac and Baptists. The new group doesn’t really sound much like the old Genghis Tron, but maybe when you’ve got a band name that good, you don’t give it up.

While Genghis Tron’s new album Dream Weapon has none of the erratic intensity that Genghis Tron brought to their last album, 2008’s great Board Up The House, they’ve still found an extremely cool new sound. In their new form, Genghis Tron make massive, kaleidoscopic psychedelic synth-rock, full of twinkling synths and dazed vocals. The songs are long, and even when the time-signatures get busy, they never loose their sense of spaced-out groove.

The music is still intense, and Converge’s Kurt Ballou, producer of the last two Genghis Tron albums, has returned to record this one. But the vibe is a whole new thing. We’ve posted the early singles “Dream Weapon,” “Ritual Circle,” and “Pyrocene,” all of which are great. Today, the album is out, and we can all just zone out to the whole thing. You can do that below.

<a href="https://genghistron.bandcamp.com/album/dream-weapon">Dream Weapon by Genghis Tron</a>

Dream Weapon is out now on Relapse.