Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Remixes Paul McCartney
Nothing to see here, just a member of Radiohead remixing a member of the Beatles!
Paul McCartney will soon release McCartney III Imagined, a set of reinterpreted versions of songs from his 2020 quarantine album McCartney III. The roster of contributors is impressive and intriguing: St. Vincent! Phoebe Bridgers! Blood Orange! Anderson .Paak! Damon Albarn!
So far McCartney has shared Dominic Fike’s cover of “The Kiss Of Venus” and Beck’s remix of “Find My Way.” Now he’s back with a new take on “Slidin'” by EOB, aka Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien. Check it out below.
McCartney III Imagined is out 4/16 on Capitol.