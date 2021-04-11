Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford — who was most recently in the news after distancing himself publicly from his band’s banjo player because of his alt-right sentiments — popped up on Saturday Night Live last night during the opening monologue of guest host Carey Mulligan, who he just so happens to be married to.

He fake-crashed the show while Mulligan was talking about having to leave her family back home, and then brought out a guitar to show that he was ready to take over as musical guest, though ended up leaving those duties to actual musical guest Kid Cudi. Here’s the monologue:

During Weekend Update, Bruce Springsteen (Beck Bennett) and Barack Obama (Chris Redd) stopped by to talk about their new Spotify podcast: