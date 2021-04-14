Field Music – “Do Me A Favour”

Back in February, Field Music announced a new album called Flat White Moon. So far we’ve heard several tracks from it, including “Orion From The Street,” “No Pressure,” and “Not When You’re In Love.” The album arrives next week, but before then Field Music are back with one more single.

The duo’s latest is called “Do Me A Favour.” “I wanted to write something that was really simple and direct — something which didn’t require any interpretation, and that in itself is probably a bit unusual for us,” David Brewis said in a statement. “I wrote it thinking about my daughter who was deep into her terrible twos at the time but I hope it works as an all-purpose song of love and obligation, whenever you feel that you’re doing all the work to hold things together and you just need a tiny bit of help.”

Musically, “Do Me A Favour” is a jangly, ebullient song right in Field Music’s wheelhouse. Check it out below.

Flat White Moon is out 4/23 via Memphis Industries.