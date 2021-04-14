Lady Dan – “Better Off Alone”

Back in February, Austin singer-songwriter Tyler Dozier announced I Am The Prophet, her debut album as Lady Dan. So far we’ve heard several songs from it, including the title track, “No Home,” and “Misandrist To Most.” The album arrives next week, and before then Dozier is back with one more preview.

Lady Dan’s latest is called “Better Off Alone.” “‘Better Off Alone’ is for anyone dealing with the guilt of breaking hearts,” Dozier said in a statement. “Stay home, delete your apps, cook some ramen. You can’t hurt anyone when you’re alone, and you can’t lose if you don’t play.”

After the surprisingly bouncy “Misandrist To Most,” “Better Off Alone” is a bit more akin to the other singles we’ve heard from I Am The Prophet, which is to say it’s a warm, yearning piece of folk-rock. It also has a nice bit of saxophone embellishment. Check it out below.

I Am The Prophet is out 4/23 via Earth Libraries. Pre-order it here.