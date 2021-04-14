Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Teases New Song With Taylor Swift

Graham Tolbert & Crystal Quinn / Beth Garrabrant

News April 14, 2021 1:25 PM By James Rettig

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Teases New Song With Taylor Swift

Graham Tolbert & Crystal Quinn / Beth Garrabrant

News April 14, 2021 1:25 PM By James Rettig

Bon Iver and Taylor Swift: frequent collaborators! Who would’ve thought?! After Justin Vernon had guest spots on both of Swift’s new albums last year, folklore and evermore, it seems like Swift has returned the favor. Last night, Vernon went on Instagram Live to tease a new song with Swift on vocals.

It’s unclear which of Vernon’s many projects this might be for, but the best guess right now is Big Red Machine, his collaboration with Aaron Dessner that typically has a revolving door of contributors. Dessner, of course, played a big part in the creation of Swift’s albums last year and won an Album Of The Year Grammy in the process. Last year in an interview with Billboard, Dessner mentioned the possibility of Swift popping up on a Big Red Machine song.

Hear the very brief snippet below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: INXS’ “Need You Tonight”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “Could’ve Been”

    13 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP

    1 day ago

    Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo

    3 days ago

    An Eazy Sleazy Stereogum Commenting System Is Coming

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest