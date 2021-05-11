With Apologies To Her Fans, Grimes Says “My Beautiful E” Killed It On SNL

News May 11, 2021 9:18 PM By Chris DeVille

Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live last weekend. Miley Cyrus was the musical guest, with an assist from the Kid Laroi. Musk’s partner Grimes, who would have made a great musical guest but thinks SNL‘s booking agent saw her play a bad show, also acted in Super Mario Bros.-themed a sketch as Princess Peach. Musk tanked the price of Dogecoin. It was a whole to-do.

In the aftermath of the show, Cyrus posted some photos of herself with Grimes in her Princess Peach costume captioned “She’s not a princess. She’s a queen.” Now Grimes has shared the same pics with her own assessment of the experience. With preemptive apologies to her fans, who she believes the comment will upset, she says in an Instagram caption that “my beautiful E” killed it. Cyrus is “good live and so chill!” (On Twitter she adds that Miley is “extremely siqué at music and as a human.”) And in less exciting news, she leads off the Instagram caption by saying she was hospitalized for a panic attack Monday.

Here’s the whole spiel:

Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy 😑😑😑. But nonetheless – wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it

One unserious thought: Grimes really would be so great as SNL‘s musical guest. And one serious thought: Hopefully she’s doing better today. Panic attacks are no joke.

