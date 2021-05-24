Watch Duran Duran Play With Blur’s Graham Coxon & Trot Out Classics At Billboard Music Awards

Last week, new wave overlords Duran Duran announced their forthcoming album Future Past, and they dropped the lead single “Invisible,” which features guitar from Blur’s Graham Coxon. Last night, the band played “Invisible” for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards, the same show where Drake accepted an Artist Of The Decade award with his son. For the performance, Coxon joined Duran Duran. But the band didn’t just perform “Invisible.” They turned it into a medley with a couple of their undeniable bangers.

For their seven-minute BBMAs performance, Duran Duran sandwiched “Invisible” between 1986’s “Notorious” and 1982’s “Hungry Like The Wolf,” and the new song fit with the older ones better than you might expect. Intriguingly, Graham Coxon played with Duran Duran for all three songs. It raises the question: Is Graham Coxon just a member of Duran Duran now? This would be pretty funny. But if Damon Albarn has Gorillaz, it’s only right that Graham Coxon should get to play guitar next to Simon Le Bon during the “don’t monkey with the business” line.

Duran Duran filmed their appearance at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, and someone made the unfortunate decision to pipe in fake crowd cheers during unlikely moments, like this was Monday Night Raw. Still, Duran Duran were spry and well-preserved. Watch the performance below.

Future Past is out 10/22 on BMG.