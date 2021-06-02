Robert Smith Explains Why He’s Made An Album Without The Cure: “I’ve Always Wanted To Do An Hour’s Worth Of Noise”

The Cure frontman Robert Smith just teamed up with Chvrches on the new song “How Not To Drown,” the lead single from their new album Screen Violence. But when he joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 today to discuss the collaboration, he also mentioned some new music of his own. Smith has been talking about releasing new Cure albums for years now, but it seems like he has a solo album in the works too.

“The reason I was doing something on my own was for exactly the same reason I was doing collaborations; I’ve always wanted to do an hour’s worth of noise, and I didn’t want it… The Cure, you wait 10 years and then we bring out an album that’s just noise. So it was just like, ‘No,'” he explained. “That was me doing the rest of the band. That ‘no’ was a band no. So I’ve been just having fun with that really.” Has Robert Smith finally made his Metal Machine Music?

Smith hasn’t forgotten about those Cure albums, though. “Probably in about six weeks time I’ll be able to say when everything’s coming out and what we’re doing next year and everything … We were doing two albums and one of them’s very, very doom and gloom and the other one isn’t,” he said. “And they’re both very close to being done. I just have to decide who’s going to mix them. That’s really all I’ve got left to do.”