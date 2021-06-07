Sinéad O’Connor Says She’s Retiring

Sinéad O’Connor released her debut album The Lion And The Cobra in 1987, when she was 20 years old. Since then, O’Connor has had a long and tumultuous career. (O’Connor discusses that career in her new memoir Rememberings, in which she writes that Prince terrorized her after she had a #1 hit with the Prince-written song “Nothing Compares 2 U.”) And now, O’Connor says that career is over. On Twitter over the weekend, O’Connor announced her retirement.

O’Connor has a new album called No Veteran Dies Alone coming out next year. In her announcement, she says that the album will be her “last release” and that she won’t do any further touring or prommo: “This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired. So it’s time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all… It’s not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat.”

Music-business retirements don’t always turn out to be real retirements, and O’Connor, who is only 54, could always come back. (On Twitter, she says that she’d be willing to be a coach on the Irish version of The Voice.) But there’s definitely an air of finality in O’Connor’s announcement. Here’s what she’s written:

This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I've gotten older and I'm tired. So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo. — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

It's not sad news. It's staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #MeTime ❤️ — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

It's been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ; ) — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement. I guess the book made me realise I'm my own boss. I didn't wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I'd had a few whiskeys : ) — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 5, 2021