News June 22, 2021 9:50 AM By Tom Breihan

News June 22, 2021 9:50 AM By Tom Breihan

A couple of months ago, when she was a musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Lucy Dacus played live from the Virginia Repertory Theatre, the spot in Dacus’ Richmond hometown that’s emotionally significant for Dacus. (Dacus’ mother used to play piano for musicals in that theater, and Dacus herself acted in some of those musicals.) This week, Dacus will release her excellent new album Home Video. Last night, Dacus was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she once again performed in the Virginia Repertory Theatre. This time, she put a cool new twist on the performance.

A few weeks ago, Dacus shared the new single “Brando,” a song that, according to Dacus herself, is about “a very dramatic friend I had in high school whose whole personality was the media he consumed.” The song itself is smart and cutting, and it’s what she played on Kimmel. Given all the song’s references to classic films, Dacus made the performance look like a film itself.

Dacus and her band started out last night’s “Brando” performance — which I’m pretty sure marked the first time that Dacus played the song for any sort of audience — in black-and-white. Everyone onstage wore gowns and tuxedos. Later on, a couple of dancers came onstage, and everything burst into color, giving it a movie-musical feel. It’s a fun performance of a great song, and you can check it out below.

Home Video is out 6/25 on Matador.

