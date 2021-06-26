Watch beabadoobee Play “Last Day On Earth” On Fallon

News June 26, 2021 10:33 AM By Peter Helman

Watch beabadoobee Play “Last Day On Earth” On Fallon

News June 26, 2021 10:33 AM By Peter Helman

beabadoobee just released her new EP Our Extended Play, which was written and recorded with Matty Healy and George Daniel of the 1975; we named its track “Cologne” one of the best songs of the week. And last night, she went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play a different track from the EP, the sighing, melodic lead single “Last Day On Earth.” Watch the colorful performance, which also featured a surprise cameo from Simon Pegg eating a Cornetto, below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sheriff’s “When I’m With You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Winston Marshall Leaves Mumford & Sons, Claims That He’s Not Really Far Right, & Says He Shouldn’t Have Apologized For Andy Ngo Tweet

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Lucy Dacus Home Video

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest