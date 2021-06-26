Watch beabadoobee Play “Last Day On Earth” On Fallon
beabadoobee just released her new EP Our Extended Play, which was written and recorded with Matty Healy and George Daniel of the 1975; we named its track “Cologne” one of the best songs of the week. And last night, she went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to play a different track from the EP, the sighing, melodic lead single “Last Day On Earth.” Watch the colorful performance, which also featured a surprise cameo from Simon Pegg eating a Cornetto, below.