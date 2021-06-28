Pitchfork Music Festival London And Paris Announce 2021 Lineups

Pitchfork Music Festival is returning to Chicago in the fall and today the website has announced that they’re also putting on events in Europe later this year. They’re continuing their long-standing event in Paris and, for the first time, having one in London. Instead of being in a central location, both festivals will host performances at a spread of venues in each city.

Over in London, here’s a rundown of some of the performers: Stereolab, Moses Boyd, Black Midi, Bobby Gillespie & Jenny Beth, Tirzah, BEAK>, Anna Meredith, Mykki Blanco, Girl Band, Nilüfer Yanya, Iceage, Moor Mother, a PC Music showcase, Cassandra Jenkins, and more.

And in Paris there’s Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, Shygirl, Sons Of Kemet, Nubya Garcia, Amaarae, Gabriels, Alewya, Godford, Erika de Casier, TV Priest, En Attendant Ana, Berwyn, Yard Act, Molly Payon, Denise Chaila, Hope Tala, cktrl, Lael Neale, Kareem Ali, Claud, NewDad, Elliott Armen, Faux Real, L’Rain, Soccer96, Cassandra Jenkins, keiyaA, Kai Kwasi, Kynsy, Kam-BU, ML Buch, Unschooling, Bartees Strange, and more.

Pitchfork Music Festival London will take place 11/10-14 and Pitchfork Music Festival Paris will take place 11/15-21. Tickets for both events will go on sale this Wednesday (6/30) at 10AM BST. More info here and here.