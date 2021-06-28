Pitchfork Music Festival London And Paris Announce 2021 Lineups

News June 28, 2021 10:27 AM By James Rettig

Pitchfork Music Festival London And Paris Announce 2021 Lineups

News June 28, 2021 10:27 AM By James Rettig

Pitchfork Music Festival is returning to Chicago in the fall and today the website has announced that they’re also putting on events in Europe later this year. They’re continuing their long-standing event in Paris and, for the first time, having one in London. Instead of being in a central location, both festivals will host performances at a spread of venues in each city.

Over in London, here’s a rundown of some of the performers: Stereolab, Moses Boyd, Black Midi, Bobby Gillespie & Jenny Beth, Tirzah, BEAK>, Anna Meredith, Mykki Blanco, Girl Band, Nilüfer Yanya, Iceage, Moor Mother, a PC Music showcase, Cassandra Jenkins, and more.

And in Paris there’s Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth, Shygirl, Sons Of Kemet, Nubya Garcia, Amaarae, Gabriels, Alewya, Godford, Erika de Casier, TV Priest, En Attendant Ana, Berwyn, Yard Act, Molly Payon, Denise Chaila, Hope Tala, cktrl, Lael Neale, Kareem Ali, Claud, NewDad, Elliott Armen, Faux Real, L’Rain, Soccer96, Cassandra Jenkins, keiyaA, Kai Kwasi, Kynsy, Kam-BU, ML Buch, Unschooling, Bartees Strange, and more.

Pitchfork Music Festival London will take place 11/10-14 and Pitchfork Music Festival Paris will take place 11/15-21. Tickets for both events will go on sale this Wednesday (6/30) at 10AM BST. More info here and here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Debbie Gibson’s “Lost In Your Eyes”

    14 hours ago

    Halsey’s New Album Is Produced By Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

    11 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Winston Marshall Leaves Mumford & Sons, Claims That He’s Not Really Far Right, & Says He Shouldn’t Have Apologized For Andy Ngo Tweet

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest