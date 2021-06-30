Jeff Tweedy – “For You (I’d Do Anything)” (Roky Erickson Cover)

A compilation paying tribute to the late, great psychedelic rock icon Roky Erickson of 13th Floor Elevators is coming soon. It’s called May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson, and advance singles have been steadily trickling out ahead of its release in mid-July.

Thus far those have included Margo Price doing “Two Headed Dog” and Neko Case tackling “Be And Bring Me Home.” The latest is a spectacularly pretty minimal rendition of “For You (I’d Do Anything)” by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, which you can hear below along with the original.

May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson is out 7/17 on Light In The Attic.