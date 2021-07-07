Laura Stevenson – “Don’t Think About Me”

In contrast to the loud-quiet-loud explosiveness of “State,” Stevenson’s new track “Don’t Think About Me” gradually ratchets up the tension with waves of guitar and a loosely unfurling drumbeat, ending up somewhere devastating without ever really breaking out of its midtempo swoon. It’s about unrequited love and the promise that such crushes will inevitably wither away someday. “A lucid dream, but it’s mundane,” she sings. “Three-quarter turn, the weather burns/ Your face is blank but familiar.” Check it out below.

Laura Stevenson is out 8/6 on Don Giovanni.