Wavves – “Caviar”

It’s been a while since Wavves mastermind Nathan Williams was a lo-fi indie-punk spitball-flinger, but Williams continues to bash out new tunes, and there’s always at least a little bit of that kid in them. This week, Wavves will follow up their 2017 album You’re Welcome with Hideaway, the new album that they recorded with TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek producing. The band has already shared the early singles “Sinking Feeling,” “Help Is On The Way,” and “Hideaway.” Today, they’ve dropped one last song before the album arrives.

“Hideaway” is a sort of mutant country ballad. The song is built on big, dazed, melodic dollops of guitar and synth, and Williams uses his best pop-punk whine to coo sweet nothings to a significant other. But then you listen, and those sweet nothings aren’t so sweet: “I’ll come to you if I wanna/ And that’s the end girl/ Forever.”

In a press release, Williams says, “‘Caviar’ is about about two selfish people in a shitty relationship unwilling to change. A bad situation that continues to get worse but you stay anyways. You’ll see this theme of ‘change’ and ‘comfort’ throughout the whole record.” Check it out below.

Hideaway is out 7/16 on Fat Possum.