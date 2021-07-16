Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Meanwhile on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play Chart… Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” was Number One for the first week of the song’s reign on the Hot 100, before being toppled by… the new Madonna! (as the hype machine promoted her; probably due to her infinite coolness, but also possibly due to their shared passion for impractical ear-rings) Neneh Cherry and “Buffalo Stance.” And in terms of hyperactive charisma Neneh had a lot of what made early-Madonna special, the bit where she “Buffalo Stance” is like the love child of early Madonna and Salt’n’Pepa’s “Push It”, a song that didn’t go to Number One on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play Chart because that’s what happens when you limit your audience by insisting that it’s for “only the sexy people.” I imagine bouncers had to enforce the ruling by politely informing unsexy people that this song wasn’t for them. Awkward. “Buffalo Stance” on the other hand, is for everyone. “Buffalo Stance” is the perfect song for singing in your bedroom, crushing imaginary foes with a “gigolo… sucker” or a “wadda you expect the guys a gigolo man”, not necessarily knowing what a gigolo was, but knowing for certain that you did not want to be one.

“Buffalo Stance” was the perfect record to put on whilst getting ready to go out: “who’s looking good today? who’s looking good in every way?”

And it was also the best song to dance to once you arrived at the club. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWsRz3TJDEY “Buffalo Stance” can best be understood as a celebration of feminine energy; a celebration of hanging out with your friends, putting prospective pimps in their place (specifically a gigolo trying to work his way up to being a pimp, this gigolo was into vertical integration), and just generally being fucking cool! It contains the precise level of not-giving-a-shit-what-you-think-iness that you would expect from someone who would perform the song on Top Of The Pops whilst very noticeably pregnant. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToNvjTrNlL8 Sure, none of this explains exactly how to hang in a “Buffalo Stance.” I always assumed it would involve sticking your fingers up on the side of your head like cow horns, but that would have been deeply uncool. Even Neneh Cherry isn’t quite cool enough to get away with that! “Buffalo Stance” gets ten out of ten gigolos. -DJ Professor Dan-ce