Matthew E. White – “Electric”

Matthew E. White, the Richmond artist whose music toggles between psychedelic indie rock and orchestral soul, is getting ready to release his new album K Bay. This will be White’s second LP of 2021; he already teamed up with outsider artist Lonnie Holley for the full-length collaboration Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection. K Bay is White’s first solo album in six years, and we’ve already posted first single “Genuine Hesitation.” Today, White has followed that one with a new jam called “Electric.”

Electric is a giddy, percussive jam that’s a lot more energetic than what we’re used to hearing from White. On the track, White and his collaborators really lock into a funky mutant-disco groove, and White belts out halfway-to-nonsense lyrics about how you’ve got a flawless love. In a press release, White says that the song was inspired by a 2006 track from the Organized Noize singer and producer Sleepy Brown:

I wrote this song after listening to “Me, My Baby And My Cadillac” by Sleepy Brown. I wanted to write something so intentionally direct like that. When we recorded, I wanted the playing to come across raw, limit the instruments, and let everything redline from start to finish. The lyrics are mostly pure 60’s bubblegum pop — think Brill Building Carole King — an homage to the overtly saccharine songwriting style of that era. There’s really an absurdity and theater to it all.

In the “Electric” video, director Wes Parker films White getting his first haircut in years. Check it out below.

K Bay is out 9/10 on Domino. Pre-order it here.

    Stereogum Digest