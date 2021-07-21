Watch Yola Earn A Standing Ovation Howling Out “Stand For Myself” With Jon Batiste On Colbert

News July 21, 2021 9:21 AM By Tom Breihan

We’ll eventually get to the point where it feels routine to see musicians playing to studio audiences on late-night shows, but we’re not there yet. At this point, those performances are still a treat, and the musicians and audiences sure seem to agree. Case in point: Last night, the enormously talented British country-rocker Yola was the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Yola left everything on the stage, and the crowd lost it for her, giving her a massive standing ovation.

Next week, Yola will release her new Dan Auerbach-produced album Stand For Myself. On Colbert, she sang the album’s rousing title track. Jon Batiste, the Colbert bandleader and recent Oscar winner, joined Yola on piano. Yola seemed fully locked-in on her own song, and by the time she hit the screams of the climax, it was pretty obvious that something special was happening.

I don’t know if this Colbert performance will be a career-maker for Yola; she was already doing really well before last night. But it definitely confirmed that this is someone who deserves your respect and your attention. Watch it happen below.

Stand For Myself is out 7/30 on Easy Eye Sound.

