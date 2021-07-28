Bleachers – “Secret Life” (Feat. Lana Del Rey)

New Music July 28, 2021 10:54 AM By Peter Helman

Bleachers – “Secret Life” (Feat. Lana Del Rey)

New Music July 28, 2021 10:54 AM By Peter Helman

Bleachers, the ’80s nostalgia rock project of producer to the stars Jack Antonoff, is coming back this week with the new album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, the band’s third full-length and the first in four years. A whole bunch of Antonoff’s big-name friends and collaborators show up on the LP — like St. Vincent’s Annie Clark, Bruce Springsteen, the Chicks, Aaron Dessner, and Lana Del Rey, who sings on two tracks. One of them, “Secret Life,” is out now, so you can hear that below (and revisit early singles “Chinatown,” “45,” “Stop Making This Hurt,” and “How Dare You Want More“).

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night is out 7/30 on RCA. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Baby Don’t Forget My Number”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Fine Young Cannibals’ “Good Thing”

    10 hours ago

    The Jack Antonoff Conundrum

    2 days ago

    Grimes Plays New Song “About Having To Defeat Azealia Banks When She Tried To Destroy My Life”

    3 days ago

    Kanye Has Moved Into Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish Donda, No Longer Playing Rolling Loud

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest