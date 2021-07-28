Bleachers – “Secret Life” (Feat. Lana Del Rey)

Bleachers, the ’80s nostalgia rock project of producer to the stars Jack Antonoff, is coming back this week with the new album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, the band’s third full-length and the first in four years. A whole bunch of Antonoff’s big-name friends and collaborators show up on the LP — like St. Vincent’s Annie Clark, Bruce Springsteen, the Chicks, Aaron Dessner, and Lana Del Rey, who sings on two tracks. One of them, “Secret Life,” is out now, so you can hear that below (and revisit early singles “Chinatown,” “45,” “Stop Making This Hurt,” and “How Dare You Want More“).

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night is out 7/30 on RCA. Pre-order it here.