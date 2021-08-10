Slothrust – “The Next Curse” (Feat. Lzzy Hale)

Slothrust are releasing a new album, Parallel Timeline, next month. We’ve heard “Once More For The Ocean,” “Strange Astrology,” and “Cranium” from it already and today the band is back with another single, “The Next Curse,” this time featuring Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale.

“‘The Next Curse” is a song about how even in a time when we see our planet on fire and flooding, we still don’t take the time we need to heal ourselves,” the band’s Leah Wellbaum said in a statement. “These circumstances begin to mirror each other in a self-perpetuating cycle. It is my desire that humans as a species work toward less violence and more compassion for one another despite differences. I hope we can show this kindness to planet Earth as well and treat her like the magical, generous being she is.”

Check it out below.

Parallel Timeline is out 9/10.