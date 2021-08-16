Gone To Color – “Dissolved” (Feat. Martina Topley-Bird)

This fall, Gone To Color, the duo of Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim, will release their self-titled debut album. Virtually every song features a guest vocalist. Liars’ Angus Andrew and Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner contribute, and we’ve already posted “The 606,” with the Luyas’ Jessie Stein, “Voyeur Nation,” with Merchandise’s Carson Cox, and “Illusions,” with Clinic’s Ade Blackburn. Today, Gone To Color have shared another single, and it’s a collaboration with one of the greatest singers to come out of the early-’90s trip-hop world.

Gone To Color co-wrote the new track “Dissloved” with Martina Topley-Bird, best-known for her vocals on most of Tricky’s best songs. Topley-Bird sings on the song, and it’s also got members of Wilco and Guster playing on it. “Dissloved” is an electronic pop song that’s both glitchy and smooth at the same time, and it’s got a whole lot of sonic depth to it. Listen below.

In a press release, Gone To Color say:

This song went through a number of phases in order to get to its final form. After recording drums, bass, and guitars, we started manipulating the audio. It was initially a fairly groovy and traditionally recorded rock instrumental. But when we worked with Richard Devine, he had the idea to slow things down. With a slower tempo and additional electronic sounds, the feel of the song was compelling and entirely different from where we started. We have always had a soft spot for a lot of the music coming out of Bristol, and both of us share a love for the album Maxinquaye, on which Martina’s vocals are featured. Having thought for a bit about the feel of the instrumental we had for “Dissolved,” and the vocal it needed, we thought Martina would be a perfect fit. She has a keen ability to develop a melodic line beautifully as the lyrics progress.

Gone To Color is out 10/15.