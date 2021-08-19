Riot Fest Replaces Nine Inch Nails With Morrissey & Slipknot

Nine Inch Nails just cancelled all of their performances for the rest of the year, including their headlining set at Riot Fest next month. Instead, the festival has announced that Slipknot will now close out Sunday night, 9/19, and Morrissey — who never cancels anything — is headlining and curating the lineup for a newly added Preview Party on Thursday, 9/16.

Everyone who purchased three-day or single-day Sunday passes to Riot Fest will have access to the Thursday Preview Party for free. Tickets for the Preview Party are also on sale here, with all proceeds going to benefit the Chicago Coalition For The Homeless and other organizations.

“I got so excited putting together this Thursday lineup… we’ve never done anything like this before,” festival founder Michael Petryshyn says. “So we wanted to open the gates to everyone in a fair way, while still respecting our loyal fans who received free Thursday passes for keeping their tickets through thick and thin. Giving Thursday’s ticket proceeds back to our Chicago community feels like the perfect win-win scenario. It makes our Thursday Preview Party feel extra special: it’s now a gift to our whole community, whether you’re there or not.”