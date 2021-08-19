Riot Fest Replaces Nine Inch Nails With Morrissey & Slipknot

News August 19, 2021 4:27 PM By Peter Helman

Riot Fest Replaces Nine Inch Nails With Morrissey & Slipknot

News August 19, 2021 4:27 PM By Peter Helman

Nine Inch Nails just cancelled all of their performances for the rest of the year, including their headlining set at Riot Fest next month. Instead, the festival has announced that Slipknot will now close out Sunday night, 9/19, and Morrissey — who never cancels anything — is headlining and curating the lineup for a newly added Preview Party on Thursday, 9/16.

Everyone who purchased three-day or single-day Sunday passes to Riot Fest will have access to the Thursday Preview Party for free. Tickets for the Preview Party are also on sale here, with all proceeds going to benefit the Chicago Coalition For The Homeless and other organizations.

“I got so excited putting together this Thursday lineup… we’ve never done anything like this before,” festival founder Michael Petryshyn says. “So we wanted to open the gates to everyone in a fair way, while still respecting our loyal fans who received free Thursday passes for keeping their tickets through thick and thin. Giving Thursday’s ticket proceeds back to our Chicago community feels like the perfect win-win scenario. It makes our Thursday Preview Party feel extra special: it’s now a gift to our whole community, whether you’re there or not.”

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    4 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lorde Solar Power

    22 hours ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    3 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest