Phoebe Bridgers Moves All Shows Outdoors, Announces Vaccine Requirements

Last month, Phoebe Bridgers announced her fall 2021 tour, set to start at the end of next week, and today she’s updated the itinerary to move all shows that were scheduled to take place indoors to outdoor venues in light of the current COVID-19 situation. That means the tour opener in St. Louis, which was scheduled to happen at the Pageant, has been moved to Chesterfield Amphitheater, and so on and so forth. The only show that has been cancelled is the one in Washington, DC on 10/26 due to a scheduling conflict.

She’s also announced a vaccination requirement: “At my request, there are updated health and safety requirements. Entry will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Where that’s not permissible by law, we’ll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues.”

“And please wear a mask,” she added. “I love you. See you soon.”

Here’s the updated tour poster:

All tickets previously purchased will be honored at the new location, and refunds are available if you want one.